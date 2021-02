AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Can You Help Us ID?

On 2/23 the veh shown struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway on WB E. Colfax Ave. at Beeler St. The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening inj. Anyone who has information about this Hit-and-Run is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/UapqdDVGb3 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) February 23, 2021

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that the vehicle struck and adult pedestrian in the roadway on westbound East Colfax Avenue at Beeler Street.

The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.