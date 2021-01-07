Aurora police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

Daphne, a 14-year-old missing out of Aurora on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: Aurora PD

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking for help finding a local teen who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 14-year-old Daphne left her home in the 2100 block of South Richfield Way at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Daphne let with a friend, police said.

She has not returned.

APD said Daphne has a physical disability that causes her to walk with a limp. She also wears a hearing aid.

Daphne is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing the sweatshirt shown in the photo above as well as blue overalls.

Anyone who sees Daphne is asked to call 911.