DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said two individuals are under arrest who were caught on camera stealing nearly $12,000 worth of jeans from the Kohl’s location on Ironton Street.

According to police, four suspects were seen entering the store, taking handfuls of jeans and walking out without paying. Aurora Police said this has happened up to six times.

The pair of suspects were identified through anonymous tips from community members, APD said in a tweet. The pair are facing felony theft charges.

In 2023, the National Retail Federation reported that Denver’s retail inventory losses were the 9th highest in the nation, tied with Miami and Albuquerque. The NRF’s survey also found that accessories and clothing items are the most frequently target items by organized retail crime groups.