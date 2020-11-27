Aurora police arrest man in fatal stabbing at homeless center

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police arrested 41-year-old Abdifatah M. Nur on charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man on Nov. 19.

Officers were called to the Aurora Day Resource Center located at 13387 East 19th Pl. on reports of a stabbing around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

A 44-year-old male was found stabbed and transported to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators do not know the relationship between Nur and the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) where they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.