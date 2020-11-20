Aurora police: 12-hour wait times at new In-N-Out; officers directing traffic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Customers are waiting 12 hours for a Double-Double at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, police said Friday afternoon.

“They will close before you get to the window most likely,” APD said via Twitter.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from the burger chain.

The Aurora restaurant is located near East Alameda Avenue and Interstate 225 at the Town Center at Aurora mall.

Aurora officers are in the area helping direct the influx of traffic.

Police encouraged people to support local restaurants that have no wait times.

“Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you,” APD said.

The Aurora In-N-Out is one of two that opened Friday, with the other in Colorado Springs. They are the first In-N-Outs in Colorado.

A number of other In-N-Out restaurants are planned around the Denver metro area, including in Lone Tree, Lakewood and Thornton.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.