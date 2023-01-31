AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old boy from Aurora is getting a lot of attention for his talent and heart.

Jude Kofie got his hands on a keyboard about a year ago and has been making beautiful music ever since.

His father, Isaiah Kofie, started to post videos of Jude playing the piano on Instagram and YouTube. Thousands now follow his accounts. In the last couple of months, the burgeoning pianist has been featured on the news, local and national, and was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Jude Kofie is defying the odds. He was diagnosed with autism a few years ago. His father said it is why his talent is such a gift. This means his son’s future looks brighter, despite the challenges the diagnosis might bring.

FOX31 was there as he shared his talents with the Wild Beautiful Orchestra in Littleton recently. We hope you enjoy his story as much as we enjoyed putting it together.