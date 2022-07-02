AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police made a traffic stop this week that resulted in the seizure of cash, drugs and guns.

According to the APD, sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, a vehicle was pulled over in the area near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and Beeler Street.

The area near 16th and Beeler where the APD traffic stop occurred

(Google Maps)

Drugs, firearms and money confiscated:

2 handguns

128 grams of suspected cocaine

28 grams of oxycodone pills

7.7 grams of suspected Meth

$1,921

The full list of charges has yet to be released by the APD but FOX31 will update you as that information is released.

If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact investigators with the Aurora Police Department.