AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police made a traffic stop this week that resulted in the seizure of cash, drugs and guns.
According to the APD, sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, a vehicle was pulled over in the area near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and Beeler Street.
Drugs, firearms and money confiscated:
- 2 handguns
- 128 grams of suspected cocaine
- 28 grams of oxycodone pills
- 7.7 grams of suspected Meth
- $1,921
The full list of charges has yet to be released by the APD but FOX31 will update you as that information is released.
If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact investigators with the Aurora Police Department.