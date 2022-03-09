AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating after four people were shot at a hotel on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 7:05 p.m. at the Quality Inn at 3300 N. Ouray St. near the pool.

APD said a 16-year-old was shot and killed. Two women, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were also shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition. A fourth shooting victim self-transported to the hospital, police said.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

The victim’s name will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office following notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information about this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is Aurora’s seventh homicide of 2022, according to APD.