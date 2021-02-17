Aurora PD: Officer fired for leaving work early 9 times, lying about it

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora Police Department officer was fired for allegedly leaving work early nine times and then lying about it when he was questioned, the department announced Wednesday.

According to APD, former Officer Robert Lyons left work early on nine days — totaling 34.25 hours — without permission from his supervisor. He also reportedly failed to document his time in APD’s management system, which is required.

“When he was questioned by a supervisor about taking time off he was untruthful and stated that he had not taken any time off during that period,” APD said in a statement.

APD launched an Internal Affairs investigation. During an interview with investigators, Lyons admitted to lying when his supervisor asked him about the time off.

LINK: APD’s summary of evidence against Lyons

During the disciplinary review process, Lyons was found to have violated the following department directives: unsatisfactory performance, request for leave, and making a false or untruthful declaration.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson issued the following statement about the firing:

“A police officer who chooses to be dishonest forfeits their credibility and becomes ineffective to the judicial system, our police department and the community we serve.

“My commitment to rebuild trust with our community will not tolerate such deceptive conduct of an officer who has been given the privilege to wear this badge.

“It is disappointing to learn an officer has betrayed their oath. I want to reassure the community I will continue to hold our members accountable for their actions while also recognizing the majority who display unwavering integrity each and every day.”

LINK: Lyons’ disciplinary order

APD hired Lyons in 2017. He was assigned to District 2 Patrol and had no previous formal discipline, the department said.