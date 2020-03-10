Aurora PD: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Quincy and Buckley

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. It occurred at East Quincy Avenue and South Pitkin Street, which is just east of Quincy’s intersection with South Buckley Road.

Two vehicles were involved: a motorcycle and a sedan.

According to APD, the sedan made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the sedan and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The man driving the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured. He remained at the scene.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name and age were not released.