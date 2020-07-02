Aurora PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died in a crash in Aurora Thursday afternoon after fleeing the scene of a separate collision.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the first crash occurred at East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

The man drove away from the scene.

He crashed again at Sable’s intersection with East Centerpoint Drive.

The man did not survive the second crash.

APD said the man was not being pursued.

No one else was injured in either crash.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.