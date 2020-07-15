Aurora PD: Man charged after fatally shooting another man while playing with gun

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died Monday night after being shot at an apartment complex in Aurora, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:25 p.m. at the Bella Terra Apartments, which are located at 15400 E. Evans Ave.

The Aurora Police Department found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a breezeway of one of the apartment buildings.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

APD said that based on their preliminary investigation, the victim and another man, Abdiel Vigil, 38, were playing with a gun. The gun, owned by Vigil, discharged, striking the victim in the chest and killing him.

Vigil was arrested at the scene for manslaughter. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of his family.