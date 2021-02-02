Aurora PD: Man arrested in Georgia in connection with deadly July shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man allegedly connected to a deadly shooting in Aurora last summer has been arrested in Georgia, police announced Tuesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 28-year-old Dontavious Hetzel is charged with accessory to first-degree murder.

Local law enforcement arrested Hetzel in Georgia on Monday. APD did not say where in Georgia the arrest occurred.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of July 5 near East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street. A 31-year-old man was killed.

Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, was arrested in September 2020 on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said Hetzel will be extradited to Colorado.

Master Titus Uriah Martin. Credit: Aurora Police Department