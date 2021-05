AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department is looking to identify a woman who was found wandering near 6th Avenue and Potomac at around 3:15 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

She told officers her name is ‘Selina’ but she is unable to communicate effectively. She also doesn’t know where she lives.

If you recognize her or know who her family is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100.