Aurora PD looking for man who assaulted gas station worker after being asked to wear a mask

The man wanted for allegedly beating a gas station employee after being asked to wear a mask. Credit: Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a man accused of assaulting a gas station employee after he was asked to wear a face covering.

The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the Sinclair station at East Sixth Avenue and Billings Street.

According to APD, staff at the gas station asked the man to wear a mask. Police said the man then assaulted an employee, causing “seriously bodily injury to their face.”

The suspect fled in a blue Audi A8 sedan with temporary license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Can You Help Us ID?

On 1/4 10:45a at a Sinclair (14401 E. 6th) the below susp was asked to wear a face mask by staff. The susp. assaulted the employee causing serious bodily injury to their face. The susp fled in a blue Audi A Series w/a temp tag.☎️@CrimeStoppersCO w/tips! pic.twitter.com/LiRmdYPcsC — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 14, 2021