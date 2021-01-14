Aurora PD looking for man who assaulted gas station worker after being asked to wear a mask

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The man wanted for allegedly beating a gas station employee after being asked to wear a mask. Credit: Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a man accused of assaulting a gas station employee after he was asked to wear a face covering.

The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the Sinclair station at East Sixth Avenue and Billings Street.

According to APD, staff at the gas station asked the man to wear a mask. Police said the man then assaulted an employee, causing “seriously bodily injury to their face.”

The suspect fled in a blue Audi A8 sedan with temporary license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories