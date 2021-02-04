Aurora PD looking for driver who hit child, fled scene

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a child and fled the scene Thursday evening.

According to APD, the hit-and-run occurred near East First Avenue and Havana Street.

The child was seriously injured but is in stable condition, police said.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a black or dark-colored sedan. The driver fled northbound on Havana.

Northbound Havana was closed in the area but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.