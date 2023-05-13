AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police investigated a shooting in a parking lot Saturday morning that left one man dead. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers initially responded to a report of an SUV that had crashed into a convenience store in the 15550 block of East Mississippi Avenue around 1:08 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man on the ground who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The identity of the man will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office when next-of-kin is notified.

There was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.