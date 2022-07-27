AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says it will change hiring requirements for applicants wanting to move from one police department to another, also known as lateral applicants.

APD said it previously required three years of law enforcement experience for lateral applicants. Now, APD will require one year of law enforcement experience and two years of related experience.

So, what does related experience mean? APD said it could be something like working in corrections or military law enforcement.

“This allows us the opportunity to attract a broader, more diverse pool of candidates, with differing life experiences. These requirements are similar to other agencies in the Denver metro area and across the state. In fact, there are some agencies that only require one year of law enforcement experience to be a lateral hire,” APD Sgt. Faith Goodric​h said.

Aurora’s Civil Service Commission approved the requirement change on Monday.

APD is currently hiring for its 2023 Lateral Police Academy.

According APD, it is offering lateral applicants a hiring bonus of up-to $15,000 which includes a $6,000 hiring bonus, a $4,000 retention bonus and up-to $5,000 in moving expenses if you relocate to the city of Aurora.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 31, 2022.