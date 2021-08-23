Aurora passes marijuana zoning, consumption licensing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora passed an ordinance to permit zoning for businesses that wish to allow public consumption of marijuana on their premises.

In a 6-3 vote, the decision was made to allow zoning by the Aurora City Council Monday night. Zoning changes address the location of the public consumption, but the actual business will have to apply for a hospitality license in order to allow marijuana use.

The hospitality ordinance vote, which was also 6-3, applies to mobile consumption as well. Those mobile businesses would need to apply for the license in order to allow guests to consume cannabis.

The city passed a law allowing marijuana delivery over eight months ago and Denver recently began delivering within the city limits.