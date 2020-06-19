Aurora officials consider public feedback on breed-specific dog ban

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora invited the public to ask questions about its current breed-specific dog ban Thursday night.

The City held a virtual town hall in which residents could ask a panel about the ban against the American Pit Bull Terrier, the American Staffordshire Terrier and the Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The ban went into effect in 2005.

“They’re not inherently dangerous,” says Michael Terry, a dog owner. “They’re inherently good. They’re a great breed that gets a bad rap.”

Residents are encouraged to fill out a survey, which includes whether they want the City Council to reconsider the ban or let voters eventually decide.

Residents have until the end of July to complete the survey, which can be found online.

Earlier this year in neighboring Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a plan that would have ended the city’s pit bull ban.