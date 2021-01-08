Aurora officers who held children at gunpoint after traffic stop will not be charged

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Criminal charges will not be filed against two officers that detained children at gunpoint face-down on the ground during a “high-risk” traffic stop, District Attorney George Brauchler announced on Friday.

According to the filing, “there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of any criminal charges against Officers Dasko and Moen.”

Brauchler’s office submitted the case to an outside source to determine if there was a use of force in the incident. The conclusion was in agreement with the DA.

On Aug. 7, two Aurora officers stopped a car believed to be stolen. The officers drew their weapons and ordered the occupants out to lie on the ground, face down in a parking lot at South Chambers Road and East Illiff Avenue.

According to the case report, a woman and four girls got out and did as the officers demanded. The youngest girl was 5 years old. Officers handcuffed the woman and two older girls while on the ground.

The woman and girls were released after additional officers arrived at the scene and determined that the car was not stolen.

“However, despite the disturbing fact that terrified children were ordered out of a vehicle at

gunpoint and placed face-down on the ground, our conclusion is that there is not evidence

beyond a reasonable doubt that the APD officers involved unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly,

or negligently violated any Colorado criminal law,” Brauchler said in the report.

“It is our hope, however, that APD will immediately undertake a review of their policies to try and ensure that nothing of this sort ever happens again. What happened to the innocent occupants is unacceptable and preventable, but that alone is an insufficient basis to affix criminal culpability to the two officers involved in the initial contact,” Brauchler said.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson apologized to the family after the incident and said she was going to address the policies in place for high-risk traffic stops.

“This was a horrible mistake and one that I hope we can at least correct for the kids,” Wilson said.

“We must allow our officers to have discretion and to deviate from this process when different scenarios present themselves. I have already directed my team to look at new practices and training,” Wilson said.