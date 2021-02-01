Aurora officers involved in Elijah McClain scandal try to get jobs back; commission still deciding on third officer

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two former Aurora police officers involved in a photo-texting scandal related to the death of Elijah McClain are appealing their terminations in front of the Civil Service Commission this week.

The Aurora Police chief fired Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich in July after their involvement in the scandal.

The two posed in photographs that appeared to mock the carotid control hold used on McClain during a rough police altercation in 2019.

Marrero and Dittrich will argue their case during a non-public hearing.

The commission is still deciding the case of Jason Rosenblatt, who was also fired in July for his involvement in the same photo-texting scandal. Although he did not pose in the photograph, he received the photo in a text message and is accused of replying with “haha.”

Rosenblatt was also one of three officers involved in the rough altercation with McClain in 2019.