Aurora officer suspended for pointing gun at man’s head

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police officer Justin Henderson has been suspended for one week without pay after pointing a gun at a man’s head in March.

The incident happened outside the Mango House, a refugee resource center on Colfax Avenue owned by Dr. P.J. Parmar on March 1.

Parmar said he noticed a police car in his parking garage when he arrived to drop off equipment from a Boy Scout trip.

“I stopped immediately. I beeped at him to get his attention and I knew there was going to be something interesting, so I started filming him,” Parmar told FOX31 in July when he was preparing to file a lawsuit.

Parmar said that during the incident, which was also recorded on police body cam, Henderson approached his car and pointed a gun directly at his head.

Henderson explained that he felt Parmar pulled in “like he’s about to assault me with his car.”

This week, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson suspended Henderson for one week without pay. He has also been ordered to attend de-escalation training.