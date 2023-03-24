An Aurora police officer was injured after a driver rear-ended his patrol vehicle while he was sitting inside (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer’s patrol car was rear-ended while he was sitting inside the vehicle Friday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

APD said the officer was inside the patrol vehicle when a driver struck it from behind. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The driver tried to take off from the crash but was quickly caught, APD said. The department did not provide details on the driver or whether they are facing any charges from the incident.

The driver of the car that rear-ended an Aurora police car tried to run but was quickly caught (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

Police were recovering multiple stolen vehicles from the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of N. Havana Street when the crash occurred, APD said.

Police had northbound Havana closed at 17th Avenue while the crash was cleared and investigated.