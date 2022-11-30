AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Court documents show that an Aurora Police Department officer who was arrested last November has been sentenced for violating a court order.

Julie Stahnke was arrested by the Denver Police Department on Nov. 22, 2021, for an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Stahnke pushed, grabbed, and spit on her.

The victim told police that the two got into an argument in the living room which led to Stahnke grabbing and bruising her arm.

Shortly after, another argument ensued in the laundry room between the two where Stahnke is accused of spitting in the woman’s face.

The victim called the police and Stahnke was taken into custody without incident.

At the time, Stahnke was put on paid administrative leave.

On Monday, Stahnke was sentenced to a year of supervised probation and 20 hours of community service for violating a court order.

We reached out to the Aurora Police Department to find out if Stahnke is still employed and are waiting to hear back.