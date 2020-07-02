Aurora officer resigns during investigation into photos at Elijah McClain incapacitate site

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police department said Jaron Jones, hired October 31, 2016, tendered his resignation after he was depicted in the photograph investigation related to Elijah McClain.

At least two photos allegedly show Aurora Police Department officers at the site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated in August 2019 after a confrontation with officers and being injected with ketamine. The 23-year-old later died.

Police have not yet said what the officers are doing in the photos, which were taken in October 2019.

On Tuesday, the officers involved were given predisciplinary notices they had 72 hours to respond to.

