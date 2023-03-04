AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol confirmed a 44-year-old Aurora man has died and the department is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

APD called it “a serious crash” that happened at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road. The department said two people, including an officer, were injured after the officer’s patrol car rolled over in the crash.

APD said the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be ok. The other driver was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

All lanes of Chambers are closed between Dartmouth and Yale avenues.

This is a breaking story and FOX31’s Rogelio Mares is heading to the scene. Watch a live look on FOX31’s 9 p.m. newscast.