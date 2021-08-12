Aurora officer Francine Martinez fired after failing to report colleague’s abuse of an arrestee

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The second Aurora police officer charged with failing to report a fellow officer’s abuse of an arrestee has been fired.

Francine Martinez faces two misdemeanor charges for failing to intervene and to report the use of force in a July arrest.

Francine Martinez, an Aurora police officer, is charged with failing to report use of force after allegedly witnessing John Haubert, another officer, assault a man during a police response. (Credit: Arapahoe County District Court)

After an internal affairs investigation into her case, Chief Vanessa Wilson found she violated department these department policies:

  • Duty to Intervene and Report Intervention
  • Unsatisfactory Performance
  • Conformance to Law

Martinez is now terminated from the department.

Martinez and Officer John Haubert, who has since resigned, were arresting someone when Haubert strangled and pistol-whipped him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

