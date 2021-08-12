Aurora officer Francine Martinez fired after failing to report colleague’s abuse of an arrestee

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The second Aurora police officer charged with failing to report a fellow officer’s abuse of an arrestee has been fired.
Francine Martinez faces two misdemeanor charges for failing to intervene and to report the use of force in a July arrest.
After an internal affairs investigation into her case, Chief Vanessa Wilson found she violated department these department policies:
- Duty to Intervene and Report Intervention
- Unsatisfactory Performance
- Conformance to Law
Martinez is now terminated from the department.
Martinez and Officer John Haubert, who has since resigned, were arresting someone when Haubert strangled and pistol-whipped him.