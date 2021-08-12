Aurora officer Francine Martinez fired after failing to report colleague’s abuse of an arrestee

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The second Aurora police officer charged with failing to report a fellow officer’s abuse of an arrestee has been fired.

Francine Martinez faces two misdemeanor charges for failing to intervene and to report the use of force in a July arrest.

Francine Martinez, an Aurora police officer, is charged with failing to report use of force after allegedly witnessing John Haubert, another officer, assault a man during a police response. (Credit: Arapahoe County District Court)

After an internal affairs investigation into her case, Chief Vanessa Wilson found she violated department these department policies:

Duty to Intervene and Report Intervention

Unsatisfactory Performance

Conformance to Law

Martinez is now terminated from the department.

Martinez and Officer John Haubert, who has since resigned, were arresting someone when Haubert strangled and pistol-whipped him.