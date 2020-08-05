Aurora officer fired for working while impaired in October 2019

Javen Harper during an interview with KDVR when he was an Aurora police officer.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department announced Tuesday night that an officer has been fired for an October 2019 incident in which he was impaired by alcohol while at work.

The case is separate from that involving Nathan Meier, an Aurora officer who was found passed out in his patrol car in the middle of East Mississippi Avenue in March 2019.

According to APD, on Oct. 15, 2019, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to then-Officer Javen Harper’s home because his wife felt threatened by him.

“The ACSO report indicated that you were intoxicated at that time and there had been an argument but there were no criminal charges,” APD said in a summary of evidence document.

Then, on the morning of Oct. 16, Harper texted a sergeant saying he needed the day off and had not slept because his wife had left him. Harper sent the text approximately two hours before he was supposed to teach a class, which then had to be canceled.

On Oct. 17, a supervisor smelled alcohol on Harper’s breath while at work.

“Following department protocols at the time, a preliminary breathalyzer was administered which found that his breath alcohol content was .059. The breath test was followed up by a blood draw which showed that his blood alcohol content at the time of the draw was .035,” APD said in a press release.

APD’s Internal Affairs Bureau investigated the case, which was also reviewed by a discipline review board and the Independent Review Board.

Harper was found to have violated three APD policies: conduct unbecoming, unsatisfactory performance and alcohol impairment.

“After reviewing all the facts and circumstances regarding this case Chief Wilson made the decision to terminate his employment,” APD said.

Harper had been with APD since 2002. He worked in the Traffic Section. At the time of the October 2019 incident, he was on restricted duty and unarmed, police said.

“Since my appointment as Interim Chief, and now as the newly appointed Chief of Police, I have pledged to hold my officers accountable for their actions,” said APD Chief Vanessa Wilson. “Being transparent regarding issues of officer misconduct is paramount for rebuilding trust and legitimacy with our community.”