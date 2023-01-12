AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night.

APD officers responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. of a physical fight taking place in the 15900 block of East Briarwood Circle. When police arrived they discovered off-duty Aurora Police Officer Douglas Harroun, 32, was involved in the fight.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was then called out to conduct the investigation at 9:30 p.m. According to ACSO, “witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and the face.”

Deputies arrested Harroun and he is facing a third-degree assault charge against an at-risk adult. His bond was set at $25,000.

ACSO said the victim is a physically disabled 49-year-old woman and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

APD has launched an internal affairs investigation into the incident and placed Harroun on immediate and indefinite suspension without pay.

“The alleged actions Wednesday night are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values,” Interim APD Chief Art Acevedo said. “We want to thank our partners at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s for responding and taking the lead on the investigation.”

Harroun has been with the department for more than two years and was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31, 2022, the department said. Harroun was placed on paid administrative leave following that incident.