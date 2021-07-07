Aurora officer arrested for DUI in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora police officer was arrested on charges of driving under the influence on Monday in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, 41-year-old Officer John James Moreland was pulled over for failing to remain in a single lane in the 4400 block of N. Tower Road.

The arresting DPD officer said Moreland displayed signs of intoxication such as slurred speech and mumbling, imbalance, bloodshot/watery eyes and smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage.

Moreland fled the scene on foot but returned a few minutes later, the arresting officer reported. He refused a chemical test at the scene.

Moreland has been with the APD since 2007 and is on paid administrative leave.