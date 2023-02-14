AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora homeowners that have been financially impacted by COVID may be eligible for assistance under a new program.
The City of Aurora announced the Aurora Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to help eligible homeowners keep their homes.
The program covers a variety of expenses including mortgage assistance, utilities, homeowner/condo association fees and assistance for delinquent property taxes payments.
To qualify, homeowners must demonstrate that they:
- Experienced a COVID-related financial impact on or after Jan. 21, 2020, including but not limited to job loss, reduction in income, reduction in hours worked and increased health care costs.
- Are the owner-occupants of a single-family home or condo or a two, three, or four-family home.
- This does not include owner-occupied properties with five or more units, investor-owned properties or vacation homes.
- Have an income equal or less than 100% of the Area Median Income for the county
There are additional requirements that can be found on the program’s website.
Anyone interested in applying can visit AuroraGov.org/MortgageAssist.
The city received $1.75 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the program will be open until the funding is exhausted.