AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora homeowners that have been financially impacted by COVID may be eligible for assistance under a new program.

The City of Aurora announced the Aurora Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to help eligible homeowners keep their homes.

The program covers a variety of expenses including mortgage assistance, utilities, homeowner/condo association fees and assistance for delinquent property taxes payments.

To qualify, homeowners must demonstrate that they:

Experienced a COVID-related financial impact on or after Jan. 21, 2020, including but not limited to job loss, reduction in income, reduction in hours worked and increased health care costs.

Are the owner-occupants of a single-family home or condo or a two, three, or four-family home. This does not include owner-occupied properties with five or more units, investor-owned properties or vacation homes.

Have an income equal or less than 100% of the Area Median Income for the county

There are additional requirements that can be found on the program’s website.

Anyone interested in applying can visit AuroraGov.org/MortgageAssist.

The city received $1.75 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the program will be open until the funding is exhausted.