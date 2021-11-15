Aurora nurse rushes into action after 6 teens shot near her home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora nurse rushed into action when someone opened fire on six teens at a park near her home.

Police said the teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting at Nome Park, just yards away from Aurora Centra High School.

The nurse, who spoke with FOX31 just hours after the shooting, did not want to be identified for this story. She described hearing “30 to 35 shots, maybe,” sounding as if there were multiple guns.

“One was shot in the arm. Her arm was injured badly. Another boy was shot in the back and on his leg,” the neighbor and nurse recalled early Monday evening. “So, we did put a tourniquet on his leg. Applied pressure on his back, tourniquet on the girl’s arm. Another girl had multiple injuries on her back.”

The Aurora Police Department said six teens were shot, all of them students at Aurora Central High School. The school sits just yards away from the park.

The nurse said she transferred her kids to another high school due to the violence in and around central.

“We had enrolled our son his freshman year, and within two months, we took him out,” she said.

Nome Park violence stats

Crime numbers show Nome Park has been the site of several gun-related issues over the past few years.

The FOX31 Data Desk found there have been three aggravated assaults at the park this year, including one gun-related.

Another three gun-related aggravated assaults occurred across the street. Nome Park was the location of a gang-related shooting in 2019 as well.

