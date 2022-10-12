AURORA (KDVR)- A nonprofit bike shop is forced to close its doors by the end of October. The space they were leasing was rent free, and now it will be going to a paid customer.

Most people take it for granted. The simple pleasure of jumping on a bike and going for a ride. If it was not for Ernie Clark, thousands would not know that pleasure at all.

Ernie Clark founded and operates the non-profit Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora. They fix up bikes and give them to people in need like veterans, kids that need them in schools, and police departments where bikes were stolen from victims.

Bikes by the thousands are donated to Second Chance by police departments and individuals. They are fixed up if needed and given free of charge to anyone in need, like Boston elementary P-8,

“Oh, it is amazing. Ernie has always been there whenever we have students that are in need of a bicycle to get to school or especially around the holidays.” said Anabel Aguilar, Boston Elementary community schools family coordinator.

But this will change as the bike shop will soon be a pet store. It is a simple matter of economics. The pet store will be paying rent. Clark’s shop does not,

“Because we can’t afford it. But we have to pay the lights and we have to pay the other utilities.” said Clark.

Now Clark is looking for a new place that will not charge the nonprofit. In the meantime over three thousand bikes have to go, at no charge. But bike-flippers be warned, it is one bike per person and you still have to show a need,

“It really is sad to hear the city might not find a place for him.” said Aguilera.

Until the shop closes for good, the Second Chance Bicycle Shop will be looking for a second chance itself