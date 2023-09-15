AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have issued a shelter-in-place for an Aurora neighborhood due to SWAT activity.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department tweeted about a shelter-in-place for the Friendly Village community on the northeast corner of Airport Avenue and Colfax Boulevard.

Police said it was due to SWAT activity in the area as they attempted to execute a warrant.

Officers are evacuating residences that are directly affected and anyone else should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.