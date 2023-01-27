AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The roads in Aurora’s Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.

The roads are caked so thick with ice, residents say people are getting stuck daily, including school buses, UPS trucks and mail carriers.

South Bahama Way, where Chris Williams lives, barely looks like a roadway.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Williams said. “We haven’t really had winters this bad in a long time, but every year it’s like this. There’s not a lot of sun on this side and it’s terrible. It just ices up and packs down, pretty much.”

Despite sliding cars, no plows

Williams’ wife is disabled and said that’s presented its own issues.

“I work two jobs so I’m gone all day. So just her getting out and going to the store. Luckily, she hasn’t had any doctor’s appointments during this, but even if she had, she wouldn’t have been able to get there.”

Now, they’re worried about the snow coming next week and how it could worsen the road.

He simply wants the ice gone, and while he said they’ve reached out to 211, they haven’t seen any action.

“I hope we don’t get a dump on us, but it’s just terrible,” Williams said. “It’s all the side streets. I mean, the main streets are good, but the side streets are terrible, and there’s no way that cars can get through here. They just spin, spin. We just need someone to come out and plow through here.”