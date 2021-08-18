Aurora Nabisco plant workers on day 6 of strike, plan rally for Friday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Workers at the Nabisco plant are fed up with the conditions they’ve been working under and are letting management know.

Members of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 26 are fighting for a fair contract that provides improved wages, benefits, and working conditions. The local workers were joined by other Nabisco members of Local 362 in Portland, Oregon to picket in front of the factory.

The union workers are frustrated with the company’s decision to close locations, cut staff, and outsource jobs to other countries. During a time of record profit, Nabisco is threatening to move additional jobs to Mexico if the union does not concede to their contract alterations.

“At a time when more American workers are struggling to find good-paying jobs where they can support their families, Nabisco continues to outsource jobs so that they can pay workers less, disregard workplace rights and standards, undercut union contracts and continue to pocket record profits,” Clifton Horton, President of BCTGM, Local 26 said.

The union said it has been met with an ultimatum-type response when negotiating with Nabisco. Union members said the company has also tried to directly negotiate with workers which is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Cutting workers hours and providing a substandard health plan to new workers are other union complaints.

“For over a year myself and my colleagues have been essential workers, keeping the company running and Nabisco products on the shelves and in the homes of American families. We deserve fair pay, and benefits and cannot accept a contract with anything less than this,” Rusty Lewis, chief steward and member of BCTGM Local 26 said.

A rally is planned for noon Friday at the Nabisco plant located at 17775 E 30th Ave. Union members invite anyone who would like to join the event.