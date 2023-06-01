DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora mother has been arrested following an investigation into a missing 5-year-old.

On Tuesday, Aurora911 received a call from an out-of-state person who reported their daughter, 27-year-old Alexus Tanielle Nelson, had made concerning statements. The caller told 911 they were worried about the safety of their granddaughter.

After the 911 call, officers responded to Nelson’s apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way. Nelson allegedly told police that she gave her daughter up for adoption but could not prove it with records.

The Aurora Police Department couldn’t independently verify the adoption either and arrested Nelson for attempting to influence a public servant.

According to APD, detectives with Crimes Against Children searched Nelson’s apartment and located child human remains.

Nelson is now facing charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

APD said the missing child is not being identified because they are a minor.

Nelson is now being held on a $100,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. Anyone with additional information n this case is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.