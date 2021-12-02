Aurora mother begs scrooges to bring back stolen Christmas ornaments

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Christmas scrooges broke into storage units in Aurora, taking away the heart of one family’s holiday with their thefts.

Lisa Davis got a call notifying her that her storage unit was one of 10 ransacked early Wednesday morning at Self-Storage in Aurora.

“I got really anxious because I know inside that storage unit are some of my best memories, my kids’ memories, because it’s our Christmas decorations,” Davis said.

Out of everything to take, the thieves took off with a 14-16-inch metal dark blue and red popcorn tin with Santa pictured on it. Inside are her family’s Christmas ornaments collected over decades.

“Everything for the most part has been handmade, it cannot be replaced,” Davis said. “It’s irreplaceable and every year when we decorate, we talk about why that ornament is special to us and we don’t have that now.”

The family’s cherished tradition was ripped away overnight along with mementos commemorating milestones.

“After we got married, our first ornament together and our first baby, and now we have three babies so three first-baby ornaments in there,” Davis said. “They mean nothing to them, they mean everything to us.”

With so much sentimental value at stake, Davis just wishes these scrooges or anyone could help reinstate the magic in this holiday season by bringing their Christmas keepsakes back.

“That would be my Christmas miracle,” Davis said.

Davis tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she’s willing to give a reward to get the ornaments back intact. She also has a report in with Aurora Police.

Anyone with information is urged to call APD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).