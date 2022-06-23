AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: Callie Henry has been found safe by safety patrol officers.

Aurora Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Callie Henry was last seen at the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall around 5:20 p.m. Her family found her car in the mall parking lot, but no sign of Callie.

Callie is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She has gray hair but often wears a black and magenta wig. There is no description of what she was wearing at the time she was last seen.

Callie has had episodes of being lost and confused in the past. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Aurora PD at (303) 739-6000.