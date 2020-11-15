Aurora mayor wants to let voters weigh in on pit bull ban

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As Denver prepares to start licensing pit bulls and pit bull mixes in January following an overturn of the city’s longtime pit bull ban, Aurora’s mayor wants to bring its pit bull ban up for a vote.

“I think we need to refer it back to the voters,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said.

Denver’s ballot question to overturn the ban, also established a series of safety procedures through a special permit system for pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Mayor Coffman thinks that helped put some voters at ease.

“They have language in there addressing safety concerns about microchipping these dogs … about giving them provisional licensing, about having the animal control division come up with a series of guidelines,” Coffman said.

In 2014, Aurora voters wanted to keep the ban in place. Coffman wants to bring the issue back to Aurora voters in November 2021 and ask voters about establishing a special permit system similar to Denver.