Aurora Mayor to hold special meeting over questions, concerns about tactics used by Aurora police on protesters

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora’s Mayor Mike Coffman has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday night to hear from and ask questions of the Aurora Police Department about the weekend protests at the Aurora Municipal Center over the death of Elijah McClain.

Photos allegedly show Aurora officers at site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated

Video from Aurora Police body cameras shows police clashing with protesters over the weekend.

“We are hearing many questions and concerns from the community about the tactics used by the Aurora Police Department during Saturday’s protests, and council needs to hear first-hand specifically what happened,” Coffman said in a press release.

“The tragic death of Elijah McClain brought out many peaceful people over the weekend who want their voices heard, and unfortunately there were disruptions that overshadowed the broader message. I look forward to working with City Council to understand more and make sure we are upfront and transparent with our residents,” said Coffman in a press release.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and will be available for viewing in the following ways:

AuroraTV.org (click on “Watch Live”)

Comcast Channels 8/880 in Aurora

Phone: 1.877.820.7831 (passcode 254610#)