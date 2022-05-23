AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Coffman says Aurora City Council Members Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo went on a trip to Paris that will be paid for by Aurora taxpayers.

In a tweet sent out on Monday morning, Coffman said the councilmembers found a conference in Paris, signed up for it, and are using the taxpayers of Aurora to pay for it.

“For Aurora city council members to be attending a conference, in Paris of all places, is an insult to the hardworking taxpayers of this city. This morning, I will be putting in a request to City Manager Jim Twombly for a complete breakdown of their expenses,” Coffman said.

Coffman said he will be putting forward a proposal to prohibit councilmembers from using tax dollars to pay for a trip to an international conference.

“It’s time for councilmembers Marcano and Murillo to understand that we work for the taxpayers of this city and that they don’t work for us. Next time they want to take a European vacation, they can pay for it themselves,” Coffman said.

Staff for the City of Aurora told FOX31 the trips were approved by a deputy city manager. Council members are given a travel budget, which is believed to be $7,000 per year for council members and $11,000 per year for Coffman.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. Speakers may be either in person or remote. For more information about signing up to address council, go to AuroraGov.org/PublicComment.