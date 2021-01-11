Aurora Mayor Coffman not moving forward with camping ban

The campsite would be established next to Sonny Lawson park in Five Points. People have already been camping in the area. Photo by Thomas Gounley.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he is not moving forward with a camping ban.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he said he wanted to “better understand what its impact will be on Aurora.”

Camping Ban Proposal pic.twitter.com/0rDVR903nO — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) January 11, 2021

This isn’t the first time Coffman has posted about homeless ness on Twitter. On Oct 12, he addressed concerns about trash at a homeless encampment.

That post said Coffman was going to visit the Rescue Mission in downtown Denver to get ideas on how a homeless shelter could be set up in Aurora.

“Aurora will be starting one soon and my hope is that we can be more aggressive about closing down these encampments once we have an alternate place for them to go,” Coffman said in the October tweet.

Trash and Homeless Encampments pic.twitter.com/xZE3myhARy — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) October 12, 2020

Coffman had said he was working on a camping ban proposal during an Aurora City Council study session on Oct. 19.

The mayors of Denver, Aurora and Lakewood are starting a group to work on addressing homelessness in the metro area last year.