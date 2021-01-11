Aurora Mayor Coffman not moving forward with camping ban

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he is not moving forward with a camping ban.
In a statement posted to Twitter, he said he wanted to “better understand what its impact will be on Aurora.”
This isn’t the first time Coffman has posted about homeless ness on Twitter. On Oct 12, he addressed concerns about trash at a homeless encampment.
That post said Coffman was going to visit the Rescue Mission in downtown Denver to get ideas on how a homeless shelter could be set up in Aurora.
“Aurora will be starting one soon and my hope is that we can be more aggressive about closing down these encampments once we have an alternate place for them to go,” Coffman said in the October tweet.
Coffman had said he was working on a camping ban proposal during an Aurora City Council study session on Oct. 19.
The mayors of Denver, Aurora and Lakewood are starting a group to work on addressing homelessness in the metro area last year.