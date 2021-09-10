Aurora man sentenced to life in prison for killing father of 3

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Cameron Scott Costello, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the murder of Brandon Brabson, who was 33 years old when he was killed.

Costello was found guilty of first-degree murder on July 28, the statutory sentence was imposed on Thursday.

“This man with a gun took matters into his own hands and executed a father of three,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This sentence is appropriate for a murder in cold blood.”

Brabson was shot in the back of the head on June 23, 2020, at the Sable Cove Apartments in Aurora.

The investigation determined that Costello shot Brabson at the apartment complex that night. He was seen with Brabson on surveillance video just before the shooting.

Aurora police said Costello was in possession of gun that killed Brabson when he was attested.

“My brother, Brandon, was not a threat to (the defendant). Brandon certainly didn’t deserve that bullet that (the defendant) shot from behind him, straight into his brain stem … my brother, Brandon, went down like a soldier when (the defendant) shot him in such a cowardly way,” said Brabson’s sister during the court sentencing.

Brabson’s mother also spoke and told the judge Costello “ripped my heart out forever.” She spoke of unanswered questions and how her son’s murder “haunts me every hour of every day and every hour of every night since Brandon’s execution.”