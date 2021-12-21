Aurora man sentenced to 22 years for shooting, pistol-whipping pedestrian

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man was sentenced to 22-years in prison for shooting, pistol-whipping and robbing a man, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

In Oct., Colton Robichaud, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Robichaud shot a pedestrian, beat him with a pistol and robbed him. Robichaud left the scene in a stolen car with a passenger.

Aurora police were able to locate the stolen car with Robichaud and the passenger still in the vehicle.

The passenger, 20-year-old Jaden Lee Saenz, pleaded guilty to robbery and third-degree assault on July 2, 2020. He was sentenced to 10 months of jail, 100 hours of community service and four years of probation.

Jaden Lee Saenz (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department)

The victim survived gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A friend and onlookers assisted the victim after the attack, police said.

“There is a time for efforts at rehabilitation, but once you pick up a gun and shoot someone, there must be consequences,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “This victim sustained major, severe injuries. The choices this defendant made have led to this appropriate outcome, which is a prison sentence.”

Robichaud was also charged with firing a gun at a man six times on Nov. 12, 2019.

According to police, Robichaud was testing door handles of parked vehicles. A man in a nearby parked car honked his horn at Robichaud, that is when six shots were fired at the man, he was not hit.

“The defendant terrorized people throughout October and November, impacting many more people than our two named victims,” Deputy District Attorney Ryan Chun said. “He shot at people he didn’t know and committed horrendous, senseless violence.”

#APDAlert Officers on scene of a shooting in the area of S. Memphis/Pheasant Run Pkwy.

1 person being transported to hospital.

We are working on getting suspect information.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hHGE5hnAqp — 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) November 14, 2019