Aurora man sentenced to 22 years for sexual assault on child

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who filmed himself sexually assaulting teenage boys was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Arapahoe District Court Judge Shay Whitaker sentenced Andrew Brian Sandoval, 51, of Aurora to 22 years to life in prison in the Department of Corrections. Sandoval pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse on Feb. 22. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The mother of the 13-year-old victim contacted Aurora police after finding disturbing text messages on the boy’s phone.

“Those who prey on our children tear the fabric of our society, which is trained to protect our most vulnerable members at all costs,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This defendant was found to have dozens of videos of himself with teenage boys in his home. Problems with identification and cooperation meant we could only bring a case with one victim, but that is one too many. The life of the young victim is forever altered, as is that of his family. This defendant deserves a harsh sentence for his crimes.”

“A grown man enticed and lured a child for his sexual gratification – he is a sick and disgusting predator,” the mother of the victim told the judge during sentencing. “Such disgusting acts of a predator can never be forgiven. We will be living with this forever.”

“This defendant did this on a regular basis – he meets boys online, picks them up, brings them to his house and then films them engaged in sex acts with him,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins said during sentencing on April 19. “This was his choice and his actions, and he did this over and over.”

Sandoval must register as a sex offender for life and remain on parole for 20 years to life if he is released from prison.