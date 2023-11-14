DENVER (KDVR) — Jeremy Lavon Tate, 29, of Aurora was sentenced Monday for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he brought a firearm into a children’s hospital last year.

On Nov. 13, Tate was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, Tate entered Children’s Hospital in Adams County with a loaded, fully automatic .40-caliber handgun on Sept. 24, 2022.

Tate was reported carrying the gun in the hall with a laser-mounted sight and convertor switch to make the handgun fully automatic.

A University of Colorado Medical Campus Police Department sergeant disarmed Tate, then Aurora police arrested him.

“We are grateful for the swift response, apprehension and disarming of Jeremy Tate by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department, hospital security staff, and Aurora Police Department,” said Brent Beavers, ATF Special Agent in Charge, in a press release.

“Machine gun conversion devices convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm, increasing its potential for devastation in our communities and for law enforcement,” Beaver said.