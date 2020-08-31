Aurora man guilty of sexually abusing two young girls sentenced 60 years to life

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe District Court Judge John Scipione handed down a 60 year-to-life sentence in prison for five counts of sexual assault to Jeremy Hasani Scott on Aug. 27.

The 44-year-old Aurora man was found guilty in February for sexually assaulting two minor girls, both daughters of women he was in relationships with at the time.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Scott began assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2008 and continued until she was 12 years old. The second girl was 10 years old and the assault began in 2019.

“After a pattern of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old girl for years from a position of trust, this serial predator chose to force his survivors onto the stand to face accusations that they were liars. Yes, of course it is his right to go to trial, but when given the choice between taking responsibility for his outrageous conduct, Jeremy Scott once again chose himself over his victims,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“The girls are to be commended for their courage. He is to be condemned for his conduct. Scott will have plenty of time to dwell on his misdeeds, while we remain safe and free. This is why we build prisons.”

Both girls, accompanied by family and supporters, gave impactful, emotional statements at the sentencing.

Scott “raised me, but he also hurt me. It’s hard for me to sleep at night,” the second girl said. “I am strong because I know that am more than a victim – I am a survivor of the very terrible things that man did to me.”

The first girl, now an adult, said: “For all those years he had the power, but now I am taking control. Life is too short to stay in the past,” she said. “Bottled-up fear continued to expand because my voice was silenced … I never thought I would be taken seriously. Until now.”

The prosecution argued that each girl deserved her own sentence for the charges. Judge Scipione agreed and said “it would be a slap in the face otherwise.”

After Scott has served his time, he will be evaluated to ensure he is no longer a danger to the community. If he is not rehabilitated, he can spend the rest of his life in the Department of Corrections.