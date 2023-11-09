DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for assault on a group of Denver Police officers, according to a press release from District Attorney Beth McCann.

It happened on Sept. 13, 2022 when officers were attempting to take the man, identified as Treneil McNeal, into custody on outstanding warrants.

The Denver Police Department SWAT team responded to a Super 8 Motel to arrest him on warrants, including one connected to a 2021 murder, according to the release.

Officers identified themselves and asked McNeal to come out of his room and he immediately started firing rounds through the door and through a window at a DPD bearcat and a K-9 vehicle.

Customers at a nearby Chick-fil-A took cover in the restaurant and in their cars while McNeal fired more than 20 rounds from two handguns, according to the release.

Officers were able to take him into custody without using their weapons.

On Sept. 13, 2023, McNeal was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder in the 2021 case. According to a release, McNeal provided a handgun to Javon Price on Aug. 6, 2021, who then allegedly shot and killed a man in an altercation near Coors Field. He is charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to begin trial on Feb. 12.

On Oct. 27, McNeal pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the first degree on a peace officer, landing him the 45-year sentence that was announced in Thursday’s release.

“The two sentences that Mr. McNeal has received ensure that he will not be a free man again for a long time, if ever, and that is very good news for the city of Denver,” McCann said.